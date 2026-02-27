Let Jimmy Stewart Show the Way Out of the Senate Impasse

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE America) Act would require voters to provide documentary proof of citizenship at the time of registration, and a photo ID at the time of voting.

But since the House passed the measure, which receives more than 80% popular approval among U.S. adults, it has laid dormant in the Senate.

President Trump called upon the Senate to pass the bill during his State of the Union address Tuesday.

"I'm asking you to approve the Save America Act to stop illegal aliens and others who are unpermitted persons from voting in our sacred American elections." he said. "It's rampant. It's very simple, all voters must show voter ID. All voters must show proof of citizenship in order to vote."

The problem is the Senate's inability to get past the filibuster rule — to meet the 60-vote threshold to close debate and vote on the measure.

President Trump has repeatedly urged the Senate to discard the filibuster rule as an archaic relic of days gone by.

The problem is that when Democrats regain control of the Senate, they'll approve packing the Supreme Court, granting statehood to Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, and limiting basic freedoms.

If Democrats also control the House and the White House, those measures will all become law.

But there may be a better idea: Embrace the filibuster and engage in the spirited debate that the founders envisioned.

By tradition, a "talking filibuster" required a senator to physically hold the floor by speaking continuously to prevent a vote on a measure.

Sen. Strom Thurmond, D-S.C., gave the longest single-person Senate filibuster in history, at 24 hours and 18 minutes in opposition to the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

But since 1975 the Senate has embraced the silent filibuster, where a senator can simply signal his intent to filibuster. The majority leader typically won't schedule a vote unless and until 60 senators vote for cloture (to end debate and force a vote).

Early this month Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., was against the idea of returning to a talking filibuster, claiming it would use up a lot of valuable floor time, "and we have a lot of things we have to do," he told NBC News.

Thune listed a housing bill, a market structure bill, potentially "permitting reform," a farm bill and a highway bill, as well as sanctions on Russia.

This is in addition to the fact that the United States is nearly four weeks into another partial federal government shutdown, which began at 12:01 AM ET, Jan. 31, 2026.

Thune also neglected to mention that he needed time to host a Senate dog show.

Breaking 911 posted a short video of the event along with this report:

"Days after John Thune said there wasn't enough time to vote on the SAVE Act, it was revealed that senators instead held a dog parade inside the chamber, bringing their pets in for photos and celebration rather than advancing the election legislation."

Going back to the talking filibuster, it’s a proposal that has the backing of at least two Senate Republicans.

"Return to tradition," implored Sen. Ashley Moody of Florida. Force debate on the most pressing issue facing this country. Pass the SAVE America Act. I’M ALL IN."

Sen. Mike Lee agreed.

"My colleague, @SenAshleyMoody, nails it with this message," the Utah Republican said. “Return to Senate tradition. Require filibustering senators to (gasp) actually speak. Using existing Senate rules. Pass the SAVE America Act."

Lee attached a trailer to the 1939 classic film, "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," starring Jimmy Stewart in the title role of Jefferson Smith.

Smith is a naive, newly appointed U.S. senator fighting against government corruption.

The film's most dramatic scene is when he launches into a filibuster to oppose an appropriations bill and to clear his own name.

Smith collapses from exhaustion after speaking nonstop on the Senate floor for 25 hours.

Maybe the time has come to return to the talking filibuster.

As it now stands, the country is being held hostage simply because a Senate Democrat has indicated that he would filibuster if a vote were called on the bill.

Call their bluff. Force Senate Democrats to stand up and tell America why they believe non-citizens should be permitted to register to vote. Tell America why no one should have to prove their identity to cast a ballot.

Let them embrace their inner Jimmy Stewart until they drop.

Pass the SAVE America Act.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read more Michael Dorstewitz Insider articles — Click Here Now.