Republican Support for Vaccines Faded Long Before RFK Jr.

Wednesday, 10 December 2025 06:18 AM EST

There is little doubt that confidence in vaccine safety among Republicans has declined during Robert F. Kennedy's stint as secretary of Health and Human Services.

There is also little doubt that same confidence was already in decline long before most had ever heard about Kennedy's well-documented vaccine skepticism, including last month when he declared there's no proof vaccines do not cause autism.

Wednesday, 10 December 2025 06:18 AM
