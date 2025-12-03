National Parks Get Patriotic for America's 250th Anniversary

They don't call it America the Beautiful for nothing.
When the nation kicks off its 250th birthday party next year, along with patriotic speeches and star-spangled parades, Americans are sure to hit the road to take in the country's natural wonders by visiting its stunning array of national parks.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin