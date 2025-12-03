WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: national parks | america first | pricing | 250 | america | semiquincentennial

National Parks Get Patriotic for America's 250th Anniversary

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 15 December 2025 07:29 AM EST

They don't call it America the Beautiful for nothing.

When the nation kicks off its 250th birthday party next year, along with patriotic speeches and star-spangled parades, Americans are sure to hit the road to take in the country's natural wonders by visiting its stunning array of national parks.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
They don’t call it America the Beautiful for nothing — as the nation marks its 250th birthday next year, Americans are expected to hit the road, pairing patriotic celebrations with trips to the country’s stunning national parks.
national parks, america first, pricing, 250, america, semiquincentennial
948
2025-29-15
Monday, 15 December 2025 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved