WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: middle class | living costs | big government | housing | inflation

Why Middle Class Math Has Become Unsolvable for Many

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 15 December 2025 07:15 AM EST

In the 1950s, a factory worker could buy a small house, raise a family, and leave a little extra in the bank.

Today, after decades of deficit spending, a $35 trillion federal debt, and expanding regulations that choke housing supply and raise business costs, many young workers with similar real wages are camping in childhood bedrooms or bidding on starter homes priced above $700,000.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
In the 1950s, a factory worker could buy a small house, raise a family, and leave a little extra in the bank.
middle class, living costs, big government, housing, inflation
2262
2025-15-15
Monday, 15 December 2025 07:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved