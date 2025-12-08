Why Middle Class Math Has Become Unsolvable for Many

In the 1950s, a factory worker could buy a small house, raise a family, and leave a little extra in the bank.
Today, after decades of deficit spending, a $35 trillion federal debt, and expanding regulations that choke housing supply and raise business costs, many young workers with similar real wages are camping in childhood bedrooms or bidding on starter homes priced above $700,000.
Jim Thomas ✉
Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.