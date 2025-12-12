Experts Warn Mexico Slipping Toward Cartel Rule

Even as the Trump administration ratchets up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, ostensibly as part of a war on drugs, there are signs closer to home that Mexico's cartel war could be getting more heated.
Mexico is inching closer to becoming a full-blown cartel state. President Claudia Sheinbaum was groped on the street of Mexico City last month, which Center for Security Policy Senior Fellow Mike Waller told Newsmax likely was a warning from the cartels that she can't protect herself.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin