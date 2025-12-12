WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mexico | cartel | violence | corruption

Experts Warn Mexico Slipping Toward Cartel Rule

A sign calling for peace is displayed on Sept. 13, 2024, during a rally in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico, which was reeling from violence from a gang war between drug cartels. (AP)

Monday, 22 December 2025 07:27 AM EST

Even as the Trump administration ratchets up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, ostensibly as part of a war on drugs, there are signs closer to home that Mexico's cartel war could be getting more heated.

Mexico is inching closer to becoming a full-blown cartel state. President Claudia Sheinbaum was groped on the street of Mexico City last month, which Center for Security Policy Senior Fellow Mike Waller told Newsmax likely was a warning from the cartels that she can't protect herself.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

Monday, 22 December 2025 07:27 AM
