Catholics Debate Mary's Spiritual Role as Christmas Nears

Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, is again the focus of songs, nativity scenes, and sermons as the holiday season begins.
But among the world's Catholics, she is also the focus of debate after the November announcement by Church leaders that she should not be referred to as "Co-Redemptrix."
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Craig Myers ✉
Craig Myers was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Alabama and Florida for more than 25 years. A graduate of Troy University, he earned a master's degree in International Affairs from Middle Tennessee State University, where he works full-time and teaches journalism part-time.