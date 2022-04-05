Biden's Rumored Nuclear Modernization Cuts 'Projects Weakness'

Rumored plans by the Biden administration to cut back the nation's nuclear modernization efforts – which enjoy bipartisan support – are gaining enough traction in Washington, D.C., that Republicans in Congress are beginning to sound the alarm.

Initial reports suggest President Joe Biden seeks a return to the posture favored by former President Barack Obama's 2010 Nuclear Posture Review, which sought to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in the U.S. military's strategic vision. The review done under Obama, with Biden as vice president, treated the U.S. nuclear arsenal as a provocation, failed to consider the nuclear desires of Russia or China, and presumed that both powers could be deterred by explaining American intentions.