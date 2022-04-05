×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | nuclear modernization | bipartisan | nato

Biden's Rumored Nuclear Modernization Cuts 'Projects Weakness'

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his 'Trucking Action Plan' on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 4. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 April 2022 07:08 AM

Rumored plans by the Biden administration to cut back the nation's nuclear modernization efforts – which enjoy bipartisan support – are gaining enough traction in Washington, D.C., that Republicans in Congress are beginning to sound the alarm.

Initial reports suggest President Joe Biden seeks a return to the posture favored by former President Barack Obama's 2010 Nuclear Posture Review, which sought to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in the U.S. military's strategic vision. The review done under Obama, with Biden as vice president, treated the U.S. nuclear arsenal as a provocation, failed to consider the nuclear desires of Russia or China, and presumed that both powers could be deterred by explaining American intentions.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Rumored plans by the Biden administration to cut back the nation's nuclear modernization efforts - which enjoy bipartisan support - are gaining enough traction in Washington, D.C., that Republicans in Congress are beginning to sound the alarm.
joe biden, nuclear modernization, bipartisan, nato
1073
2022-08-05
Tuesday, 05 April 2022 07:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved