Tags: joe biden | approval rating | 2024 election | donald trump | polls | inflation

Biden's 2024 Strength: 'Weak Democratic Bench to Replace Him'

President Joe Biden waves at the end of a DNC rally at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, on Aug. 25. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 30 August 2022 06:16 AM EDT

After a string of Democrat legislative victories and a slight cooling of inflation, President Joe Biden's approval rating may have hit its nadir and even be on the upswing – prompting many political strategists who were ready to write his political obituary a few months back to now give Biden decent odds of earning his party's nod for reelection in 2024.

Biden in August tallied his highest approval rating – 44% according to the latest Gallup poll — since the disastrous military withdrawal from Afghanistan a year ago. The boost has fueled speculation that Democrats will perform better in the upcoming midterm elections than expected. If the improving political environment allows Democrats to retain control of at least one chamber of Congress, experts say Biden could reap the benefits in two years.

