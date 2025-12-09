'Gray Divorce' Skyrockets While Rates Fall for Others

While the overall divorce rate in the U.S. has been declining, a specific type of split is rising sharply.
Divorces among those over age 50, often called "gray divorce," continue to increase across the U.S. Meanwhile, divorces have been declining among younger couples.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin