Abolishing the Veto: Why Smaller EU States Are Alarmed

In a recent address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made one of the most controversial proposals in recent EU history: abolishing the unanimity rule in foreign policy.
What she described as "modernization," many across Europe see as a creeping centralization of power in Brussels and a direct assault on national sovereignty.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin