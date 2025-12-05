Trump's Pharma Takedown: Slashing Obesity Drug Prices to Fuel MAHA's Revolution

After President Donald Trump's showdown with pharma titans Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk last month, a seismic shift has unfolded: blockbuster weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, once priced sky-high in America, now match global bargains — unleashing hope for millions trapped by obesity and crushing healthcare bills.

This pact, channeling the "Make America Healthy Again" ethos, unlocks access via Medicare, Medicaid, and the fresh TrumpRx site. As Trump boomed from the Oval Office, "It's going to equalize the world."