WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | executive order | artificial intelligence | states | control | debate

Who Controls AI? Trump Order Ignites National Fight

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 30 December 2025 07:25 AM EST

As states like Florida flexes its muscles to protect its citizenry from the dark side of artificial intelligence, a fierce debate rages: Who really holds the reins on the future of AI?

President Donald Trump drew a line in the digital sand by signing an executive order this month that reins in state-level AI regulations to champion a federal approach — one that promises to safeguard American innovation while pushing back against Big Tech's progressive biases.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As states like Florida flexes its muscles to protect its citizenry from the dark side of artificial intelligence, a fierce debate rages: Who really holds the reins on the future of AI?
donald trump, executive order, artificial intelligence, states, control, debate
1411
2025-25-30
Tuesday, 30 December 2025 07:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved