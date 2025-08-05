Democrats in Crisis as Approval Ratings Plummet

Americans are turning decisively against the Democratic Party.
According to a Wall Street Journal poll conducted July 16-20, Democrat favorability has plummeted to levels not seen since the early 1990s, with only 33% of voters viewing the party positively, and a staggering 63% holding an unfavorable view.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin