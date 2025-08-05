WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | rating | rejection | crisis | republicans | voters | donald trump

Democrats in Crisis as Approval Ratings Plummet

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 August 2025 07:30 AM EDT

Americans are turning decisively against the Democratic Party.

According to a Wall Street Journal poll conducted July 16-20, Democrat favorability has plummeted to levels not seen since the early 1990s, with only 33% of voters viewing the party positively, and a staggering 63% holding an unfavorable view.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Americans are turning decisively against the Democratic Party.
democrats, rating, rejection, crisis, republicans, voters, donald trump, joe biden
1052
2025-30-13
Wednesday, 13 August 2025 07:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved