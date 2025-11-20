WATCH TV LIVE

Petraeus: New Gaza Peace Plan Seems Doomed

Displaced Palestinians crowd around a bakery run by charities to receive bread rations in Gaza City on Nov. 20. (AP)

Monday, 01 December 2025 08:43 AM EST

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution creating a Board of Peace to implement President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for peace in Gaza likely will be difficult to implement, retired Gen. David Petraeus said at the National Council on U.S. Arab Relations (NCUSAR) annual summit on Nov. 18.

The board will be chaired by Trump and will include Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman among international leaders. The resolution's goal is to turn Gaza over to a reformed Palestinian Authority.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax.

Monday, 01 December 2025 08:43 AM
