Petraeus: New Gaza Peace Plan Seems Doomed

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution creating a Board of Peace to implement President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for peace in Gaza likely will be difficult to implement, retired Gen. David Petraeus said at the National Council on U.S. Arab Relations (NCUSAR) annual summit on Nov. 18.

The board will be chaired by Trump and will include Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman among international leaders. The resolution's goal is to turn Gaza over to a reformed Palestinian Authority.