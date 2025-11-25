WATCH TV LIVE

China Menaces Japan Over Support for Taiwan

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (Getty Images)

Friday, 19 December 2025 06:53 AM

China's psychological warfare against Japan has intensified after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi vowed to defend Taiwan from Chinese aggression.

This includes publishing a map on X showing the anticipated trajectories of Chinese missiles at targets in Japanese cities in the case of war. Zhao Dashuai, a propagandist with China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), China's rough equivalent of the CIA, wrote on X that all of Japan lies within striking range of Chinese carrier-based aircraft.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

Friday, 19 December 2025 06:53 AM
