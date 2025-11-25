China Menaces Japan Over Support for Taiwan

China's psychological warfare against Japan has intensified after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi vowed to defend Taiwan from Chinese aggression.

This includes publishing a map on X showing the anticipated trajectories of Chinese missiles at targets in Japanese cities in the case of war. Zhao Dashuai, a propagandist with China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), China's rough equivalent of the CIA, wrote on X that all of Japan lies within striking range of Chinese carrier-based aircraft.