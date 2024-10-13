WATCH TV LIVE

Naval Strategy Urges Prep for China Conflict, but Is Underfunded

Adm. Lisa Franchetti released a new U.S. Navy strategy in September, receiving muted praise. (AP)

Monday, 14 October 2024 08:07 AM EDT

The senior naval officer in the U.S. military, the Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, released a new strategy and vision for the U.S. Navy in September that was met with muted praise. Currently, the U.S. Navy is struggling to keep 70 or so combat-ready ships at sea to deal with the conflicts and flash points that are raging around the world.

Although initially successful against the Houthi attempts to harass, sink and block Red Sea merchant traffic, according to former Royal Navy Commander Tom Sharpe, "The Houthis have defeated the U.S. Navy."

John Mills

Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks.  He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Monday, 14 October 2024 08:07 AM

