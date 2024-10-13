Naval Strategy Urges Prep for China Conflict, but Is Underfunded

The senior naval officer in the U.S. military, the Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, released a new strategy and vision for the U.S. Navy in September that was met with muted praise. Currently, the U.S. Navy is struggling to keep 70 or so combat-ready ships at sea to deal with the conflicts and flash points that are raging around the world.
Although initially successful against the Houthi attempts to harass, sink and block Red Sea merchant traffic, according to former Royal Navy Commander Tom Sharpe, "The Houthis have defeated the U.S. Navy."
John Mills ✉
Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks. He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.