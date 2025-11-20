WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: china | payments | women | children | birth | demographics

China's Costly Bet: Paying Women to Have Children

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 08 December 2025 07:40 AM EST

China is confronting one of the most severe demographic declines in modern history, and its leaders are reaching deep into the policy toolbox to stop the slide.

Beijing this year began offering direct cash payments to families for every newborn child, signaling an unprecedented shift in a country once known for its strict population control. The new nationwide program — 3,600 yuan per year (roughly $500) for each child until the age of three — represents the first attempt to provide a unified, state-backed birth subsidy across the world's most populous nation.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
China is confronting one of the most severe demographic declines in modern history, and its leaders are reaching deep into the policy toolbox to stop the slide.
china, payments, women, children, birth, demographics
1273
2025-40-08
Monday, 08 December 2025 07:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved