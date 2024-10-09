China's rapid military expansion and preparations for a major war have put the U.S. Navy on high alert, as Beijing now leads in key areas of defense.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy struggles to maintain around 70 combat-ready ships to address global conflicts. According to former Royal Navy Commander Tom Sharpe, "The Houthis have defeated the U.S. Navy," referring to the Navy's initially successful efforts against Houthi harassment in the Red Sea. However, recent setbacks have shifted that narrative.