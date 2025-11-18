WATCH TV LIVE

Report: Chinese Manipulation of Critical Minerals Market Imperils US

Wednesday, 03 December 2025 07:22 AM EST

China has a "loaded gun pointed at our economy" due to its "predatory pricing" on the critical minerals market, lawmakers said after the release of a report that details how China is manipulating prices to maintain its dominance.

"From cell phones to fighter jets, every American is dependent on minerals that China manipulates for its own selfish interests," said Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., chair of the House Select Committee on China.

