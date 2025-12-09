Jobs, Not Politics, Now Top Reason for California Exodus

With Gov. Gavin Newsom term-limited, much of the nation is watching the 2026 gubernatorial race, given what is known as the "California Effect," where many of the state's left-wing policies make their way to other parts of the country.

Examples include forcing grocery stores to charge for bags; making consumers ask for a straw; mandating zero-emission vehicles over the next decade; free food in public schools regardless of income; a ban on fur; and legislation against online "hate speech" and "misinformation."