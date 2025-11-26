Washington Confronts the Human Costs of Mass Migration

For years, the political landscapes of Europe and North America have been steadily reshaped by mass migration — by its visible realities, its hidden costs, its pressure on public services, and, above all, by the fear it has generated among ordinary citizens who feel their lives are slowly slipping out of their control.
Western leaders often acted as if these fears were mere illusions or manifestations of prejudice. But now, for the first time in a generation, Washington appears prepared to confront these issues.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin