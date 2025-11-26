Washington Confronts the Human Costs of Mass Migration

For years, the political landscapes of Europe and North America have been steadily reshaped by mass migration — by its visible realities, its hidden costs, its pressure on public services, and, above all, by the fear it has generated among ordinary citizens who feel their lives are slowly slipping out of their control.

Western leaders often acted as if these fears were mere illusions or manifestations of prejudice. But now, for the first time in a generation, Washington appears prepared to confront these issues.