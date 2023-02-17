×
Tags: alejandro mayorkas | impeachment | illegal immigrants | southern border | crisis

Mayorkas Could Be Impeached on Trio of Charges

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 17 February 2023 06:18 AM EST

With the number of illegal immigrants pouring across the southern border continuing at an unprecedented rate – including a record 251,487 encounters in December alone – and a Republican majority now in control of the House, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas may soon face impeachment over his handling of the crisis.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, who first introduced articles of impeachment against Mayorkas in August 2021, introduced a resolution in the new Congress, backed by 28 House Republicans, to impeach the homeland security chief due to his "reckless abandonment of border security and immigration enforcement, at the expense of the Constitution and the security of the United States."

