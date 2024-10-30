Puerto Rico Senator to Newsmax: Support for Trump Is About 'Change'

Shadow U.S. Sen. Zoraida Buxo Santiago of Puerto Rico told Newsmax on Wednesday that her support for former President Donald Trump is "because we definitely need a change."

After comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico "garbage" before a packed Trump rally Sunday in New York, many Puerto Ricans have distanced themselves from Trump. Puerto Ricans cannot vote in general elections despite being U.S. citizens, but they can exert a powerful influence with relatives on the mainland.

Buxo Santiago said Americans won't get the full picture of how Puerto Ricans feel about Trump because the local media is "anti-conservative, anti-American, and anti-statehood."

"But in Puerto Rico, think about what happened back in 2017. President Trump traveled to Puerto Rico, and he was the one that assigned around $20 billion for the recovery of the island."

"And there's a lot of complaining that things haven't happened as fast as they should. But that is the Biden-Harris administration to blame," she said during an appearance on "Finnerty."

Buxo Santiago said it was Trump who secured the funds for the island and tried to cut through the bureaucracy.

"So we need a change. And that's one of the things that moved me to endorse and strongly support Donald Trump, because definitely we need a change," she added.

"We need to change the course that our nation has been wrongfully placed in by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

