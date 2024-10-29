Puerto Rico Shadow Senator to Endorse Trump at Pa. Rally

Puerto Rican shadow Sen. Zoraida Buxo is set to officially endorse former President Donald Trump during his Tuesday Allentown, Pennsylvania rally, emphasizing Trump's commitment to addressing Puerto Rico's statehood status, Breitbart reported.

Buxo's support highlights a push among Puerto Rican officials for a resolution on the island's status, with Trump framing himself as a candidate who respects the island's choice regarding statehood.

NBC News first reported that Buxo, elected in 2021 as a nonpartisan delegate to advocate for Puerto Rican statehood, would join Trump's campaign rally.

According to journalist Jack Posobiec, Buxo's endorsement is one of several voices for Puerto Rico expected at the event.

Buxo shared a statement from Trump on social media Monday in which he reaffirmed his commitment to upholding Puerto Rico's status determination "according to Constitutional and Congressional protocols."

In his statement, Trump emphasized his promise to respect the island's referendum results, saying, "The will of the Puerto Rican people in any status referendum should be considered as Congress follows through on any desired change in status for Puerto Rico, including statehood."

Buxo expressed confidence in Trump's leadership on her social media account, writing, "Don't have the slightest doubt, [Donald Trump] is the firm leader that PR needs to take us out of territorial limbo and do justice." She also referenced Trump's longstanding support for a clear process on Puerto Rico's political status, noting that the 2016 commitment to respecting Puerto Rico's referendum results had been "reaffirmed" in 2023.

The issue of Puerto Rican statehood has held national interest, particularly as Puerto Rico remains an unincorporated U.S. territory. In the 2020 referendum, 53% of Puerto Rican voters expressed support for statehood, a statistic often cited by advocates like Buxo, who push for Congress to act on the island's political future.

Meanwhile, the rally arrives amid recent controversy surrounding comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who made a disparaging joke about Puerto Rico during Trump's Madison Square Garden rally.

Hinchcliffe's joke, labeling Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage," was met with backlash. The Trump campaign, distancing itself from the remark, clarified that Trump was unfamiliar with Hinchcliffe and had not endorsed his comments. In an interview with ABC News, Trump reiterated that he was unfamiliar with the comedian, adding, "I don't know him; someone put him up there. I don't know who he is."

The Democratic Party has criticized Hinchcliffe's comment, seizing the opportunity to highlight the incident in an effort to sway Hispanic voters.

However, recent trends show Republican support growing among Hispanic voters, especially in areas like Miami-Dade County, where GOP mail-in and early voting numbers surged following Trump's Madison Square Garden event.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.