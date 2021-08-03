Rep. Yvette Herrell to Newsmax: New Legislation Aims to Reinstate Title 42

New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell announced on Newsmax that her office had drafted new legislation called the SHIELD Act that would reinstate Title 42 to its "fullest" capacity. Herrell introduced her bill, the "Securing the Homeland from International Entrants with Life-threatening Diseases Act," into the House as a companion bill to the Senate version.

According to Herrell's website, the legislation would "preserve America's ability to protect its borders from a surge of COVID-19 cases."

Appearing on "Spicer & Co.," Herrell says, "just a rough estimate that's pretty conservative is 170 to 180,000 family units [have been] released into the interior of our country that have not been tested for COVID... [The bill] would keep Title 42 in its fullest form in play for at least one year after the bill is passed."

Herrell points out that as restrictions on Americans increase along with the flood of migrants coming from the southern border, the Biden administration, Herrell says, is issuing a double standard. The double standard Herrell points to is one where migrants are allowed into the country with no checks for COVID-19 while at the same time new recommendations are coming in from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for COVID-19 restrictions.

Herrell highlights that there has been a "900 percent increase in COVID cases in the first two weeks of July on the border. And they're thinking that we don't have a problem with COVID anymore?" the congresswoman asked jokingly.



"Because we're going to hold the American people to a different standard," Herrell says while incentivizing "more people to come here illegally; it makes no sense whatsoever. And I can't understand why this administration won't take action. And I'm very proud that six of my colleagues and myself [sent] another... letter to my governor, asking her to put our National Guard troops back on the southern border to help with the problem we're having down there. There's just too much going on for the border control agents to handle."

