Rep. Herrell to Newsmax: New Mexicans Focused on 'Border Crisis'

Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., told Newsmax on Tuesday that voters in her state are focused on the "crisis on the border" as they head to the polls.

Herrell, who's running for reelection, said on "National Report" that "certainly the border crisis is a talking point in a state like New Mexico because we have a governor and a president that refused to acknowledge we have a crisis on the border. So [that's] certainly something we've been talking about as we've traveled around the district.”

When asked about President Joe Biden visiting the state to campaign on behalf of Democrats, she said, "What I can't understand is why would you want to run close to the person who's got us into this mess?"

Herrell added: "Record high inflation, high prices at the pump, high prices for food, crime out of control all over the country. I mean, we have a priority problem in Washington, whereas they are putting politics over people.

"We don't like that here in New Mexico because we believe it is about faith, family, and freedom.

"And so I don't know why anyone would want to be with President Biden when he is the root cause of all these issues that we're facing right now. But if we have the blessing tonight and … hold this seat and take the House, I think Americans can feel safe that we will start moving ahead with our 'Commitment to America.'"