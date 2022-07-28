Rep. Herrell to Newsmax: Biden Crashing Economy Like His Bike

President Joe Biden claims the United States is on the right path to come out of its economic woes, including two consecutive quarters of negative growth that points for many toward a recession, but Rep. Yvette Herrell Thursday on Newsmax said he's on the path to crashing the economy like he crashed his bicycle earlier this summer.

"He's crashing our economy even further than where it is right now, and it's hurting every single American family," the New Mexico Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "This should be corrected, but there's no appetite with this administration to fix things."

Biden, after Thursday's report indicating a 0.9% dip in the economy, based on the gross domestic product (GDP), said that it is "no surprise that the economy is slowing down as the Federal Reserve acts to bring down inflation," while "coming off of last year's historic economic growth — and regaining all the private sector jobs lost during the pandemic crisis."

"Even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and we will come through this transition stronger and more secure," Biden said in his statement.

But Herrell said she thinks Biden's words are "falling flat," as Republicans have "brought a number of pieces of legislation to the table that would help drive the cost down in terms of fuel."

Further, the administration isn't talking about the crisis that "everyday people" are seeing, including the border situation and inflation, said Herrell, adding that the administration is promoting its jobs numbers at a time when small businesses are having too much trouble getting workers.

"Nobody wants to get back to work, so I think his words are falling flat," she said. "Actions speak louder than words, and right now we're just not seeing any action out of this administration."

Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has reached a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, much of which has to do with climate, taxes, and healthcare, and Herrell said she would like to know what their conversation involved.

"Every time they spend like this in Washington, it's just more inflationary spending," she said. "It's going to cost every single taxpayer more, and these interest rates, everybody will be touched by that, because this is the businesses that are going to have to pass those costs on to their consumers."

But still, said Herrell, it's "puzzling" that Manchin would have such a "change of heart."

Herrell added that she won't support the bill, as it will "add to the problems the American people are already facing."

"We need to be serious about how to bolster our economy, get people back to work and off the couch, and get our GDP up," she said. "We need to be unleashing American energy.

"There are so many things this administration could be focusing on but refused to do so, so these backdoor deals are only on the backs of taxpayer dollars and taxpayers."

Herrell also said she is concerned about Thursday's two-hour-long phone call between Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"I am not confident in leadership out of this White House," she said. "We put ourselves in a precarious place in terms of turning off our energy independence, trying to please and placate to both [Vladimir] Putin and to China. We need to put Americans first and move away from the Communist Party of China and start looking at how we benefit the American people."

