Yuriy Sak to Newsmax: Putin's Easter Truce Is 'Not Working Out'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's temporary Easter truce is "not working out," as Ukraine remains under attack, Yuriy Sak, an adviser to the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, told Newsmax Sunday.

"It's either the president of Russia is not in control of his own army, or he is not genuinely interested in achieving any peace or ceasefire," Sak said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday accused Russia of launching attacks even after announcing a temporary Easter truce.

"As of Easter morning, we can say that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places, it does not abandon individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Sak told Newsmax that even after the beginning of the "so-called truce," Ukraine has registered 26 attacks on different parts of the war's frontlines, "so unfortunately, it seems like this truce is not working out."

Meanwhile, Ukraine had demonstrated on "numerous occasions" that it is serious about the White House's suggestions and intentions for a "lasting and enduring and stable peace," said Sak.

"We are open for a ceasefire," he said. "The moment the president of Russia announced his intention to do this Easter truce, our president reciprocated by saying, 'Why just stop [with] the Easter truce? Let's extend it for a longer period of time.'"

Sak added that millions of Ukrainians went to church for Easter and were asking for peace.

"It's just about pressuring Russia into agreeing to these terms of a ceasefire and hopefully for a more lasting arrangement," said Sak. "We are very committed to the U.S. plan to achieve peace, and we are proving it on a daily basis."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com