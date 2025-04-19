WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: uk | russia | ukraine | ceasefire

UK Urges Russia to Commit to Full Ceasefire in Ukraine

Saturday, 19 April 2025 03:53 PM EDT

Britain has urged Russia to commit to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, "not just a one-day pause," its foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day declared a unilateral 30-hour Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, after Washington said it might abandon peace talks within days unless Moscow and Kyiv show they are ready to stop the war.

"Ukraine has committed to a full ceasefire. We urge Russia to do the same," a British foreign ministry spokesperson said, adding that a pause would enable negotiations for a just and enduring peace.

"Now is the moment for Putin to show he is serious about peace by ending his horrible invasion," the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office said in its statement.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Britain has urged Russia to commit to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, "not just a one-day pause," its foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
uk, russia, ukraine, ceasefire
125
2025-53-19
Saturday, 19 April 2025 03:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved