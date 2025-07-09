Israeli Gov. to Newsmax: 'Making History' With Trump

Binyamin Regional Council Gov. Yisrael Ganz told Newsmax on Wednesday that Israel, working together with President Donald Trump, is "making history" in the Middle East.

"I think right now we have a huge opportunity," Ganz said on "National Report." "We have to make it very clear: Without President Trump, I think we couldn't see any hostages. Today, we released many hostages. Yes, we still have hostages that we have to release. We are fighting Iran with President Trump. We succeeded to take away one of the — I will say it's a major risk for the state of Israel and maybe for United States of America. A nuclear bomb in bad hands can be very, very dangerous for the whole entire world.

"We saw Abraham Accords, and I can tell you now that we are negotiating with more states, more countries to join the accords. So, I think we have to be thankful for President Trump. Together, with the state of Israel, we are making history. We couldn't do that without him."

Ganz's comments followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to negotiate peace in conflicts around the world.

Asked about the future of the war-torn Gaza Strip, Ganz said that the governance of the territory is "really a problem" and what's going on there is "a real tragedy."

"I was informed that one of my residents fell in Gaza just two hours ago," Ganz said. "He is a soldier. He was attacked by Hamas and the problem is that the majority there, a huge amount of the population there, support Hamas. You can see that very clear. They have there almost 2 million people. We have there about 50 hostages, and no one gave any clue where they [are]. No one helped to bring them back home.

"What's going there, it's a real tragedy, exactly like President Trump said. The first thing that we must do together, we have to defeat Hamas. Hamas, they are trying to attack Israel. They are trying to attack United States of America. They're dangerous to the world. We have to defeat them."

After Hamas is defeated, Ganz said, Gaza must be rebuilt from the ground up because, in its current condition, "no one can live there."

"It's a huge challenge for us, for Israel, but we have to do that, and, with your help, we can make it," he said. "We had to put Qatar in this issue. They can negotiate with Hamas, they can influence Hamas. They have to do that."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com