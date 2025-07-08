Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize

The work President Donald Trump has done in getting a ceasefire between Iran and Israel should earn him a Nobel Peace Prize, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax.

"We should support Israel," Jordan told "National Report." "President Trump has been a strong supporter of the state of Israel. There's a special bond that exists between our country and that country. What President Trump did when he went in and took out the nuclear capabilities of Iran, I think is just tremendous.

"We want to support our best friend, our best ally, the state of Israel. They're the democracy in that part of the world. They are our best ally, and we have this common cultural, moral, religious, Judeo-Christian value system that we share."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently nominated Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

"I think President Trump certainly is deserving of that honor," Jordan said. "You go back to his first administration, the Abraham Accords, what he was able to do, him and his team in the Middle East. You look at what he's trying to do with Ukraine and Russia. You look at this situation with what he did with Iran."

The Ohio congressman said there are other Middle Eastern countries besides Israel, like Saudi Arabia, who appreciate the work Trump has done in taking away Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

"Let's hope President Trump actually gets the Nobel Peace Prize," Jordan said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com