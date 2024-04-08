Fellowship CEO Eckstein to Newsmax: Christians Stand With Israel

A humanitarian effort to care for the neediest in Israel is underway as Passover approaches, focusing on the "weakest" as the nation's war against Hamas continues, the head of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews told Newsmax on Monday.

In an interview on "Wake Up America," CEO Yale Eckstein said the organization's efforts are "more important then ever," asserting "Christians stand with Israel."

"The country is torn apart by these hostages still being in Gaza six months later," she said.

"We have over 130 people right now in Gaza captivity, in a living hell — from 86-years-old to one-year-olds," she explained. "The whole country of Israel … is united that we need to bring them home."

Eckstein pointed out: "It's not just Jews who are in captivity" by Hamas.

"You have Muslims, you have Bedouins — you have all different religions and denominations because Israel is a diverse country — who were kidnapped, all of them together and are still there," she said.

The Fellowship, she added, is mindful that as Passover approaches, there is a "real need" for Passover food for the neediest in Israel.

"God redeems us in a moment that everything can turn around and things can be good," she said, asserting "that's the message now that the people of Israel need more than ever."

"Even after Oct. 7, Israel was voted in the top five happiest countries in the world," she said.

"We are resilient, but we are also not OK. We have our sons and daughters and husbands defending the homeland where we are burying our children every single day. And so, it's through this resilience that the Fellowship goes to the evacuees, to the elderly, to survivors of the Nova [music] festival and we say 'here's food for Passover so you can celebrate in faith.'

"The message… that Israel is not alone and Christians around the world stand with us cannot be overstated," she added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com