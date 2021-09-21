Yair Netanyahu to Newsmax: 'Domino Effect' May Come After Afghanistan Pullout

President Joe Biden's pullout from Afghanistan may cause other countries in the Middle East to decide that it's "not the right thing to be on America's side" and look instead for allies like China and Iran, Yair Netanyahu, the son of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"I am very worried about this domino effect that might happen if American is seen as a less-reliable ally in the Middle East, and that's a big problem," said Netanyahu on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Netanyahu's comments came before Biden's address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, when he will seek to reassure world leaders about American leadership on global change while calling for allies to move quickly to address climate change, COVID-19, and abuses on human rights.

Netanyahu, however, pointed out that under former President Donald Trump, "and while my father was in office, we had great achievements," and he thinks the greatest of those was the Abraham Accords for a "real peace" between Israel and other Middle East countries for the first time in decades.

"It changed the history of the world, the history of the Middle East, that's for sure, and that's something that will be remaining forever, and we're very grateful for that, and of course for the recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory and our capital, Jerusalem and the moving of the embassy," said Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu addressed a push from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to stop a planned weapons sale to Israel.

Last week, the congresswoman introduced an amendment to the defense budget bill to suspend a planned $735 million sale of Boeing Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) to Israel, reports The Jerusalem Post.

"This is very unfortunate, especially, of course, because everybody knows that Israel is the strongest ally of the United States in the Middle East," said Netanyahu. "It's unfortunate she is signing with the Palestinians [because] according to their laws, women are the possession of men, gays are executed by law. It's punishable by death to be gay. Minorities, such as Christian minorities, are being persecuted. So I don't really get why she's signing with this kind of people who hate America, too."

Further, a significant portion of military aid to Israel goes to the Iron Dome defense system, said Netanyahu.

"This system actually saves Palestinians lives as well, because if these missiles wouldn't have been intercepted and they would hit all this, uh, civilians, much more Israeli civilians would have been killed," said Netanyahu. "Israel would have had to retaliate in a much harder way on Gaza and more, and there would be more Palestinian casualties."

