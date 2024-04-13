Blaine Holt to Newsmax: All the Pieces of WWIII Interlocking

In light of reports that Iran has launched a swarm of suicide drones toward Israel, Ret. Brigadier General Blaine Holt told Newsmax that all the pieces of World War III are now interlocking together.

When asked by "Greg Kelly This Week" what advice he would give President Joe Biden, the former US military representative to NATO said, "You've got to just stop and forget what's happened in the past."

"If you stare at the rearview mirror long enough, you're going to hit something. We have all the pieces and parts of World War III interlocking right now there. I don't believe for a second that the Iranians would be acting with such boldness, audacity, and confidence if we weren't threatened here in our own homelands. And furthermore ... we have to ... shift our attention to what it's gonna take to keep the homeland safe and start to regain stability and deterrence in our world that only the United States can provide."

At around 5 pm EST, the New York Post published a report from an unverifiable "expert" who said that the swarm of Iranian suicide drones would enter Israeli airspace in approximately two hours, or roughly 7 pm EST.

