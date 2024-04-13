×
Report: Israel Has Begun Intercepting Iranian Drones Over Jordan, Syria

By    |   Saturday, 13 April 2024 07:34 PM EDT

The Israel Defense Forces have begun intercepting drones over Syria and Jordan, The Times of Israel reported Saturday. The strike marks the first time Iran has attacked Israel directly without the use of proxies.

The IDF credited the U.S. military and regional allies in creating an aerial umbrella to coordinate the defense.

"Live update: IDF tracking more than 100 drones already heading to Israel from Iran," The Times posted on its X account along with a screenshot image.

Iran launched drones toward Israel late Saturday, officials from both countries confirmed. Tehran holds Israel responsible for the April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus that killed two generals, and the U.S. military believes Israel carried out the attack. Israel has made no comment on it.

According to initial reports, Iran's defense minister has issued a warning to neighboring countries that any that allow Israel to use their airspace to defend against the attack will be targeted themselves.

Israel had been preparing for the Iranian assault for the last several days. On Thursday, Gen. Erik Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, traveled to Israel on to meet with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and other senior IDF officials to coordinate the defense.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 13 April 2024 07:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

