Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Many 'Strong, Intelligent Women' Support Trump

There are "so many strong, intelligent women" ready to vote for former President Donald Trump on Election Day, Rep. Brian Steil, R-Wis., said Friday on Newsmax.

"You can think of a whole host of strong, intelligent women who are now having an opportunity to come on TV and explain why they support President Trump, everyone from Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to people that will be on your show later today," Steil said on "Newsline."

"This is an opportunity to, despite the Democratic constant complaints about what's going on, get this country back on track. I couldn't be more excited that President Trump is coming to Milwaukee. We have an opportunity to turn this country around, and we're going to do that as people come out to vote between now and Tuesday, November 5th."

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban this week said Trump does not surround himself with "strong, intelligent women," a comment he quickly walked back.

Republicans seized on the remark and on President Joe Biden seemingly referring to Trump supporters as "garbage," saying it was the latest example of Democrats viewing Trump supporters with contempt and linking it to Hillary Clinton's "deplorables" comment in 2016.

Cuban wrote on X that he didn't convey his point "exactly the way I thought I did."

"So, I apologize to anyone who felt slighted or upset by my response," he wrote. "As I said, it wasn't about Trump voters, supporters or employees. Current or former."

