Rep. Wied to Newsmax: Will Cut Regs on Small Businesses

Newly sworn-in Rep. Tony Wied, R-Wis., told Newsmax Wednesday he wants to "help people that are in business" by cutting regulations on small businesses.

On Tuesday, Wied took the oath of office to fill the seat left vacant when former Rep. Mike Gallagher resigned on April 19. Wied won two elections on Nov. 5: a special election to serve the remainder of Gallagher's term and the general election for the seat.

During an interview on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Wied said his decision to enter politics was rooted in his long-standing passion for public service and his understanding of small businesses' struggles.

"You know, having a background that I had in business, we ran a small business, and that's what we did. It was a 24/7 business. And it was tough."

Wied and his wife sold their business two years ago.

"I just love this country. I've always wanted to serve this country," he said.

"And when this seat came open with Mike Gallagher's sudden resignation, I knew right then and there that this is something that I need to do. I feel it's an obligation to serve this country."

"Throughout my business career ... we had to grind it out. You had to have grit, hard work, and determination," Wied said.

"But what I continued to see was the increased regulations in our business. And, you know, that got more and more difficult."

"I really want to go to work and help people that are in business — small businesses — to cut back the regulations, to get government out of their way, to let them be innovative, and to really be successful," he said.

