Trump to Wisconsin Supporters: 'You Are Not Garbage'

A night after President Joe Biden called his supporters "garbage," Republican former President Donald Trump rolled up to his rally Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in an orange-and-yellow safety vest after taking a quick ride in a garbage truck.

He kicked off the rally, simulcast on the Newsmax2 streaming platform, by saying, "Thank you very much, everybody. And I have to begin by saying 250 million Americans are not garbage," prompting a huge cheer from the thousands of attendees.

"This week, [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] has been comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history," Trump said. "And now, speaking on a call for her campaign last night, crooked Joe Biden finally said what he and Kamala really think of our supporters. He called them 'garbage.' No way. No way! No way! And they actually mean it, even though, without question, my supporters are far higher quality than crooked Joe or lyin' Kamala."

After giving a shout-out to former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who was in attendance, Trump said, "Joe Biden's comments were the direct result of Kamala's decision to portray everyone who isn't voting for her — which is a lot of people — as evil and subhuman. And we know it's really what they believe because look at how they've treated you. They treat you like garbage."

"They treat our whole country like garbage with open borders, with all of the horrible things they've done to hurt our country, inflation that should have never happened, allowing Russia to go into Ukraine, Oct. 7, and Israel, all of these things would have never happened if you had a different president," he said.

He ended his opening remarks by calling on supporters to get out and vote next week.

"This Tuesday is your chance to stand up and declare, 'I'm not going to take it anymore!' " he said.

Wisconsin is among seven key battleground states that could determine the outcome of the election. The latest RealClearPolitics polling average shows Harris ahead by 0.2 percentage points in the Badger State.

