Winston Scott to Newsmax: 'This Is Rocket Science'

"It's not rocket science, but this is rocket science," retired U.S. Navy Capt. Winston Scott, a former astronaut, told Newsmax on Tuesday, praising SpaceX's mission to bring two NASA astronauts back to Earth from the International Space Station.

After nine months in space, Sunita Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore returned home, marking the end of a mission originally scheduled to last just eight days. The astronauts, stranded at the space station due to thruster issues with their Boeing Starliner, splashed down in the Gulf at precisely 5:57 p.m. ET aboard a SpaceX capsule.

"Everything goes right down to the second. Everything is down to the second. Your time on target is plus or minus three seconds," Scott told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"This is an incredible testament to the men and women, not just on the spaceship, but those behind the scenes — the engineers, the technicians, the logistics people — all the people that make up America's space program."

Williams and Wilmore's return highlights the growing role of private spaceflight companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX in NASA's operations.

When asked about Musk's contributions to the space program, Scott said, "Elon is very, very impressive. In fact, I had no doubt 15 years ago when Elon was failing in his early attempts.

"I had no doubt that he was going to be successful. It doesn't surprise me at all."

Scott credited the partnership between the public and private sectors for advancements in space travel, noting that while NASA develops cutting-edge technology, companies like SpaceX refine it for efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Scott also praised President Donald Trump.

"Together, a good government under good leadership along with the private sector just makes us do some incredible things. My hat's off to Elon Musk and to this entire administration," he said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.

