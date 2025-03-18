Stranded NASA Astronaut Praises Jesus Before Return to Earth

One of the NASA astronauts who spent months stuck in space due to a Boeing Starliner capsule that malfunctioned praised Jesus Christ during his final interview before returning to Earth.

Astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who were stranded together in space for 286 days, are set to return to Earth on Tuesday. In an interview with CBS News, Wilmore and Williams were asked about a "life lesson or takeaway" from the experience.

"Well, I can tell you honestly, my feeling on all of this goes back to my faith," Wilmore said. "It's bound in my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

"He is working out his plan and his purposes for his glory throughout all of humanity, and how that plays into our lives is significant and important, and however that plays out, I am content because I understand that."

"I understand that he's at work in all things, some things are for the good — go to Hebrews Chapter 11 — and some things look to us to be not so good. But it's all working out for his good, for all those that will believe," he said. "And that's the answer."