WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nasa | astronaut | faith | butch wilmore | sunita williams | jesus christ

Stranded NASA Astronaut Praises Jesus Before Return to Earth

By    |   Tuesday, 18 March 2025 05:10 PM EDT

One of the NASA astronauts who spent months stuck in space due to a Boeing Starliner capsule that malfunctioned praised Jesus Christ during his final interview before returning to Earth.

Astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who were stranded together in space for 286 days, are set to return to Earth on Tuesday. In an interview with CBS News, Wilmore and Williams were asked about a "life lesson or takeaway" from the experience.

"Well, I can tell you honestly, my feeling on all of this goes back to my faith," Wilmore said. "It's bound in my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

"He is working out his plan and his purposes for his glory throughout all of humanity, and how that plays into our lives is significant and important, and however that plays out, I am content because I understand that."

"I understand that he's at work in all things, some things are for the good — go to Hebrews Chapter 11 — and some things look to us to be not so good. But it's all working out for his good, for all those that will believe," he said. "And that's the answer."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
One of the NASA astronauts who spent months stuck in space due to a Boeing Starliner capsule that malfunctioned praised Jesus Christ during his final interview before returning to Earth.
nasa, astronaut, faith, butch wilmore, sunita williams, jesus christ
193
2025-10-18
Tuesday, 18 March 2025 05:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved