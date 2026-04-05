Posobiec to Newsmax: MAGA Base Wants AG With More Action on Epstein

The MAGA base is focused on accountability in the Jeffrey Epstein case and is closely watching who could replace ousted Attorney General Pam Bondi at the Department of Justice.

TPUSA contributor and former Navy intelligence officer Jack Posobiec told Newsmax on Sunday that newly appointed acting Attorney General Todd Blanche recently addressed questions surrounding the issue, but said concerns remain about how the case was handled early on.

"There's so much that went down with the handling of that early on. There are real questions there," Posobiec said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

Posobiec pointed to Harmeet Dhillon as a leading name being discussed among MAGA supporters for a potential leadership role at the DOJ, citing her longstanding ties to the movement.

"Harmeet Dhillon is a huge name that I've seen bandied around," he said. "She's got so much trust. If you remember going back to 2021, even prior to then, 2019, 2018, 2017, she was somebody that really stepped up and represented a lot of people in MAGA early on during those years."

Posobiec said Dhillon has built "a ton of credibility with the base."

When asked about other possible contenders, Posobiec mentioned Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, but said there are concerns about removing him from his current role.

"A lot of people say we want to get him in. He's so good," Posobiec said. "But at the same time, you don't want to lose the voice of Mike Lee in the Senate. If that guy got out of the Senate, you don't know who would come up next."

The discussion comes as reports suggest President Donald Trump could make changes within his administration ahead of the midterm elections.

U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Matt Whitaker, also a former acting attorney general, appeared on the program and commented that such moves are typical.

"Presidential administrations move the chess pieces across the board every so often. New faces come in, old faces go out," Whitaker said.

Whitaker added that timing could be a factor if Republicans face potential losses in the midterms.

"If you believe that Republicans are going to lose and lose big in the midterms, then you're not going to have a shot at getting anybody you want confirmed," he said. "So if you're going to clean house, you're going to have to do it prior to that."

Whitaker also highlighted Dhillon's legal experience, calling her "a lawyer's lawyer" who has handled high-level litigation.

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