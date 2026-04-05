Father Salvo to Newsmax: Young Americans Driving Faith Revival

A surge in religious engagement among younger Americans reflects a broader spiritual revival, according to Father Enrique Salvo, rector of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, who told Newsmax on Sunday that many are searching to "fill that void that only God can fill."

Salvo, speaking on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda," pointed to renewed interest among Gen Z and millennials as evidence that faith is spreading in a way similar to the early church.

"Let's remember, first and foremost, that the resurrection, the biggest moment in the history that will ever have been or ever will be happened less than 2,000 years ago," Salvo said. "The same way that the early church spread is still happening right now, and it's the same way Jesus Christ is sending the Holy Spirit."

He said young people are increasingly turning to faith as they look for deeper meaning and connection.

"The young people who are searching, who need something to fill that void that only God can fill, are helping one another like disciples, and then the church is there waiting for them," Salvo said.

A recent Barna Group survey supports that trend, showing engagement among Gen Z and millennials rose more than 40% over a six-month period last year, with younger Americans now attending church more frequently than older generations.

Salvo said that momentum is likely to continue as younger believers influence one another and prioritize faith.

"All of these young people are on fire," Salvo said. "Their faith is real. And it's just keep on growing because they're helping one another to become more and more. And therefore it's going to be the new normal."

He added that the shift could have long-term societal effects as young adults build families centered on faith.

"It's going to be the way that they're going to want to raise their families, which in the future is going to be a beautiful thing because these young people will get married, have families, and then teach the children the faith as a priority," Salvo said.

Social media has played a role, with some young people discovering religious content through platforms such as TikTok, even as they seek a more meaningful, distraction-free experience in church.

"When they come to the church, they want a beautiful, solemn Mass. They want to really worship," Salvo said. "They need that sacred space to be with God and to be in communion with one another."

Despite acknowledging the challenges of modern life and negative news cycles, Salvo emphasized that the Easter message provides a foundation for optimism.

"The Easter message is in itself a message of hope that yes, there is Good Friday, but Good Friday doesn't make sense without Easter Sunday," Salvo said. "Even if we feel we're in the midst of Good Friday, we always keep our eyes on the light of the resurrection on Easter Sunday that God wants to give us all."

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