'Duck Dynasty's' Willie Robertson to Newsmax TV: Tebow Joined Me on New Show

"Duck Dynasty" star and businessman Willie Robertson appeared on Newsmax TV to discuss his new show "At Home with the Robertsons," on Facebook Watch where he talks to celebrities such as former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow. The show, Robertson says, will include "subjects that are kind of controversial that [are] hot topics, but we're trying to do our part to see if we can have a better conversation... until they don't like something they hear, and so we're trying to be a bright light."

Robertson told "Stinchfield" that Tim Tebow "certainly shows his faith out there. And so yeah, I'm pulling for Tim. I hope he does great with it. I can tell you what. He's a motivated guy." The comments come in light of rumors of Tebow joining the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end.

Robertson made light of criticism that Tebow was only pulling a roster spot. "I heard someone talking about 'He's taken a roster spot.' I'm like, it's Jacksonville. Didn't they have like one win last year? They should be open to whatever works. But I think he'll be great for the team."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here