William Taylor to Newsmax: Putin 'Not Interested in a Ceasefire'

Former Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor told Newsmax on Saturday that Putin is "not interested in a ceasefire."

The summit in Alaska earlier in the month between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin ended without any concrete pathway to peace. Trump is now seeking a formal meeting that includes Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I think that President Trump will figure out that President Putin is not interested in sitting down with President Zelenskyy. He's not interested in a ceasefire that President Trump has talked about as a way to stop the killing," Taylor told he said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

"President Trump's been very clear about his goals: Stop the killing. And Putin is not there. And Putin is going to frustrate [Trump], as he has been. And President Trump is showing that frustration."

Former deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates joined the conversation and said that despite the setback, the president's meeting with European leaders in the Oval Office was historic.

"I thought the meeting in the Oval Office on Monday was far more historic and momentous, with those seven European leaders coming in 40 hours" after the Alaska summit ended, she said.

"You would have thought that meeting would have taken six months or a year to plan, and instead, in 40 hours he had them all in the Oval Office singing from the same hymnal. Huge display of economic might."

