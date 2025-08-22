Russia Building Spy Site to Monitor Nearby NATO States

Russia is building a large antenna array that is positioned close to NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

The site was discovered by researchers with the Ukrainian supportive group Tochnyi and reported on the group's website.

The construction is consistent, the researchers said, with a circularly disposed antenna array, or CDAA, which is a "military-grade antenna array designed for radio intelligence or communication."

The construction to date shows all the makings of a very large CDAA. Its positioning, nestled close to NATO members Poland and Lithuania, means the site could give Russia monitoring access to NATO communications throughout the Baltic region and even across Eastern Europe.

The location also provides a new link with Russian submarines in the nearby Baltic Sea, but out as far as the North Atlantic.

The Tochnyi researchers said the array could jointly support intelligence gathering against NATO, but also be involved with Russia's developing electronic warfare doctrine.

Construction at the site, a mere 15.5 miles (25 kilometers) from the border with Poland, was first noticed in 2023. The group's researchers have used open-sourced satellite images as their primary information on the development.

Researchers caution that the size of the installation is still hard to determine, but initial estimates show a circular span of as much as 1,600 meters (nearly 1 mile) in diameter. That would make it the world's largest known CDAA.

The Tochnyi researchers wrote that the site "represents a bridge between Cold War technology and modern military doctrine, one that values deniability, surveillance, and information dominance."

They offered no estimate on when the facility could become operational.

The report comes at a time when President Donald Trump is trying to get Russia and Ukraine to negotiate directly and work out a ceasefire deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine. The two nations continue to pound each other with drone and missile attacks.