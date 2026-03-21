Fallon to Newsmax: US Has Capability to Open Strait of Hormuz

Retired Adm. William Fallon, a former commander of U.S. Central Command, said Saturday that the United States has the capability to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz if necessary, but warned that the cost and duration of such an operation would be key concerns.

Speaking on Newsmax's "America Right Now," Fallon said the U.S. military could act independently to restore maritime traffic through the narrow waterway, a critical transit route, if tensions escalate.

"Of course we do," Fallon said when asked about U.S. capability. "The cost would be a key factor and the time involved, but we could. We can do it ourselves."

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, is one of the world's most important chokepoints for global energy supplies. Any disruption to shipping in the region can have immediate impacts on oil markets and international trade.

Fallon suggested that U.S. officials are currently weighing their options, including whether to use force to reopen the passage or pursue a diplomatic arrangement that would allow commercial traffic to resume.

"I think what's going on now is kind of looking at the situation and trying to decide whether we are going to force the strait open or cut some kind of a deal that would enable more traffic to come out," he said.

He noted that Iran likely has a layered defense posture in the region, though he acknowledged he did not have specific intelligence details. Fallon pointed to small boats, missile systems, concealed launch sites, and drones as potential threats.

"I suspect there are a number of different things — small boats, missiles and hide sites," he said.

"And of course, they have lots of drones up their sleeves."

Fallon added that Tehran may be deliberately avoiding immediate escalation while waiting to gauge Washington's response.

"I think they're going to stay quiet and try to get us to show some leg here and see what we're going to do," he said.

Despite those challenges, Fallon emphasized that U.S. forces retain significant operational strength in the region.

"We've got a lot of capability, certainly would like to have more," he said. "But if push comes to shove, I believe we can open it."

However, he cautioned that sustaining access would be more complicated than the initial effort.

"How long it stays open, at what cost — that's the key factor," Fallon said.

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