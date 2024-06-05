Will Scharf to Newsmax: Biden's Lawfare Effort Is Collapsing

The Biden campaign is trying to contest the presidential election through the courts instead of at the ballot box, but their "lawfare" attempt is falling apart, Will Scharf told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Scharf, who is an attorney for former President Donald Trump and a candidate for Missouri attorney general, explained to Newsmax's "Newsline" that "the legacy media is deeply invested in this narrative that all of these prosecutions [of Trump] are totally above board, that they are all totally normal, when there is nothing at all normal about any of them."

Scharf continued: "I think the American people understand that," and "what we are dealing with here is a concerted effort by [President] Joe Biden and his closest political allies to rig the 2024 election, essentially attempting to fight out the 2024 election in the courts instead of at the ballot box."

Trump's attorney pointed out that it is at the ballot box "where the people of the United States, as opposed to banana republics, contest our elections," stressing that "the legacy media is deeply scared of the fact that this campaign of lawfare is collapsing, and they are looking for an out, and I don't think we should give them one."

Scharf added that with the possible exception of Trump's New York criminal case, "I think on all fronts [in the legal battle] we've had week after week after week of winning and we have just got to keep on fighting," emphasizing that "we feel very good about where we are when we look at the entirety of this litigation portfolio."

The latest legal victory for Trump came on Wednesday as an appeals court stopped the Georgia election interference case against the former president and others while it reviews the lower court judge's ruling permitting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the case.

