Attorney Will Scharf to Newsmax: Lawfare Vs. Trump Offensive

Attorney Will Scharf, who was part of the legal team who successfully argued on behalf of Donald Trump before the Supreme Court in his 14th Amendment appeal, told Newsmax on Monday that Americans of all "political stripes" find the myriad trials against Trump "deeply offensive."

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Scharf posited that Trump gets stronger with the expanding lawfare because Americans see through the "concerted efforts" and are responding against it.

"I think all of these cases have to be considered together as part of a concerted effort at election interference being pushed and supported by the Biden White House, by their allies in the various states, and in left wing nonprofit groups," Scharf told Schmitt.

"So today was a great victory, I believe, just for American democracy, for the right of the American people to choose the presidential candidate of their choice," Scharf said, reacting to the Supreme Court's 9-0 ruling ordering that states cannot keep candidates off ballots of national elections.

Scharf foresaw the result, telling Newsmax early last month his belief that "we're going to win resoundingly."

Scharf, a former federal prosecutor who is running for attorney general in Missouri, said the left's tactics are transparent. They throw the proverbial kitchen sink at Trump, hoping to get something to stick, but they've underestimated the reaction of rank-and-file Americans, he said.

"I think the American people see through these efforts at the end of the day, Rob. I think they understand what the left is doing to President Trump," Scharf said. "And I think to Americans of all political stripes, it's deeply offensive. This is not the way a nation governed by the rule of law is supposed to proceed with a presidential election. It's banana republic stuff.

"I think the American people are justifiably rejecting that. And that's why every time they indict President Trump, his numbers just get higher and higher and higher. Long may it continue through November 2024," he said.

