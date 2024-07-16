Will Scharf to Newsmax: Trump Deserves Apology For Mar-a-Lago Raid

Following U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's dismissal of the classified documents case against Donald Trump, the former president deserves an apology for the raid of his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, Trump attorney Will Scharf told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Scharf, who is running for attorney general in Missouri, said on "Wake Up America" that as all of these cases collapse, it is becoming clearer than ever that the purpose of all these cases was never enforcing the law, it was never upholding the law."

Trump's lawyer insisted "it was all about politics, it was all about interfering with President Trump's ability to run for president. And as we see yet another one of these cases collapse in court, I believe, and I know that President Trump believes, that is time that Joe Biden called off the dogs. It's time that he ended this campaign of lawfare. Let's contest this presidential election at the ballot box where it belongs and not in the courtroom."

Scharf described the dismissal of the case by the judge as "another week, another massive legal win for President Trump and for our team."

He said that many legal commentators had speculated that the Florida documents case "was the most dangerous case against President Trump. Yesterday we got an absolute dismissal of the case on the grounds that [Special Counsel] Jack Smith was not constitutionally appointed and that the funding mechanism that funds his entire operation is unconstitutional as well."

Scharf added that "this obviously ends the Florida prosecution. It also has possible ramifications in Washington, D.C., as well, where Jack Smith is also the lead prosecutor."

The Department of Justice plans to appeal the dismissal of the case.

