Matt Whitaker to Newsmax: Garland Has Placed Himself 'Above the Law'

By    |   Saturday, 15 June 2024 01:46 PM EDT

Attorney General Merrick Garland has "placed himself above the law" and is struggling to differentiate his roles as "judge and jury and prosecutor," says former acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

The House voted Wednesday to hold Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over the audio recordings of Biden’s interview with a special counsel, but the Department of Justice on Friday said it wouldn't prosecute him because his refusal to turn over audio of President Joe Biden’s interview in his classified documents case "did not constitute a crime."

"You cannot get a referral for contempt at the Department of Justice for Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro and go full into prosecuting those cases and then just ignore this contempt from the House," Whitaker said during an interview on Newsmax TV's "Saturday Report."

The inconsistency is a "a prime example of the two-tiered system of justice," Whitaker added.

Garland, he added, is "hiding behind a piece of paper and a legal opinion that suggests that Merrick Garland is above the law; he's not."

House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced plans to move to federal court to enforce the subpoena against Garland. 

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

Saturday, 15 June 2024 01:46 PM
